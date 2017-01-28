The Weeknd Admires Selena Gomez From Afar On Romantic Italy Trip — Stunning Pic

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Ooh la la! The Weeknd admired Selena Gomez from afar during their Italy trip, clearly marveling at the masterpiece in front of him. The ‘Starboy’ singer shared the sweet snap on Jan. 28, making their romance Instagram official! See the cute pic!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, couldn’t keep their hands off each other at the Uffizi Museum in Florence, Italy on Jan. 27. Now, the “Starboy” crooner has taken things to the next level, by making their romance social media official! He shared a stunning snap via Instagram Live on Jan. 28, admiring his gorgeous new love interest from afar. The painting she’s gazing at is one of the most famous in the world, called “The Birth of Venus.” To give you a little background, Venus is the Roman goddess of love, sex, beauty and fertility. Coincidence? We think not!

Things have been heating up with the couple in a major way! The “Come & Get It” songstress was all over her new beau in Italy, sweetly embracing him as they observed several pieces of artwork. They were both listening intently to a tour guide, making the most of their romantic rendezvous. Sel and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, were also seen walking out of a building in Piazza della Signoria. The duo can’t seem to get enough of each other, as they were even spotted flaunting major PDA at Dave & Busters in Hollywood on Jan. 25.

After seeing their lavish dates, we can’t imagine what Selena and The Weeknd have planned for Valentine’s Day! As we previously reported, “Selena is using the L word when she talks about Abel,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s been such a rock since her rehab stint and she’s as head over heels for him as one could be.” The pair was first photographed kissing in Santa Monica on Jan. 10. We still can’t believe how far they’ve come!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked The Weeknd shared his first photo of Selena? Let us know!

