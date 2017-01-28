Serena Beats Sister Venus In Aus. Open & Gets Epic Gift From Michael Jordan

REX/Shutterstock

Serena Williams crushed her sister Venus Williams to win her 23rd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Jan. 28. While she’s probably still glowing from that epic win alone, she does have a little something extra to make her smile — a special present from the one and only Michael Jordan! See her get her gift here.

Serena Williams, 35, and her sister Venus Williams, 36, have been going head to head in different tennis matches ever since they were little kids. Though they both fought valiantly during the 2017 Australian Open, only one was able to come out victorious — Serena! The epic tennis player defeated her big sister 6-4, 6-4 at the open on Jan. 28 to win her 23rd Grand Slam title. But that wasn’t even the best part of her day, as later she would receive an epic gift from the 53-year-old retired NBA all-star Michael Jordan to congratulate her on her win!

Okay, so maybe it’s an exaggeration to say that Michael’s gift to Serena overshadowed her record-setting night in Melbourne. BUT, it was a pretty thoughtful gesture coming from one sports legend to another! Serena received the present during an on-set interview she did with ESPN after the match.

When she opened the box she was handed she found a special pair of No. 23 shoes from Michael! The number 23 was MJ’s jersey number when he played for the Chicago Bulls, so obviously Serena’s 23rd Grand Slam win was the perfect time for Michael to honor her with a present!

It is very clear that Michael is so proud of his fellow athlete for surpassing Steffi Graf‘s record, and only needing one more win to tie Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24! Based on Serena’s reaction in the video, we know that she couldn’t be more grateful for this amazing present to help mark her achievement!

