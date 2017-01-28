Courtesy of Twitter

Oh, how romantic! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd continued their sightseeing journey through Florence, Italy, on January 27, looking so happy. The new couple was surrounded by some of the most breathtaking art in the world, but they couldn’t stop gazing into each other’s eyes! You have to see these adorable PDA pics!

It’s a vacation we could only imagine in our dreams. Selena Gomez, 24, has been strolling around Florence, Italy, with new guy The Weeknd, 26, on her arm, and things have been heating up all over town! The couple took their PDA to the next level on Friday, January 27, when they visited the legendary Accademia Gallery Museum to see Michelangelo’s David and Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus.

It was impossible for them to not get in a little squeeze while taking in the beauty of the Renaissance artwork, Selena clutching The Weekend’s (real name Abel Tesfaye) arm as they looked at each piece of artwork intently. In several images captured from their date, Selena is seen with her arms wrapped around Abel’s shoulders from the back, hugging him closely. It’s so adorable! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS

This was after they visited the Uffizi Museum in Florence, and walked around the famed Piazza della Signoria. Selena and Abel haven’t been together for too long, but she’s already using the L-word, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. How awesome is that? She’s so head-over-heels in love with this guy, because he supports her and makes her feel safe. He’s been there for her after she got out of rehab, and you can’t ask for a better guy than that! Has he said the L-word back to Selena? After seeing all these lovey-dovey Florence pics, that may be coming soon!

