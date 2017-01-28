‘Law & Order’ Star Saffron Burrows Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Alison Balion

REX/Shutterstock

Congrats are in order! ‘Law & Order’ star Saffron Burrows recently welcomed a baby girl with wife Alison Balian to the world! You’re going to gush once you hear the baby’s adorable name! Find out here!

It’s a girl! Saffron Burrows, 44, and Alison Balian, 44, gave birth to a baby girl in New York City on Jan. 23! And the little one’s name is… drum roll please… Daisy Alice Winnie Balian-Burrows, E! News confirms! OMG, that name is SO cute!

The Law & Order: Criminal Intent actress first announced that she was expecting a child after she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet of the premiere for Bridget Jones’ Baby in Sept. 2016. Baby Daisy is Saffron and Alison’s second child together. They also have a son. For the most part however, there is little known about the couple private family life. The two have kept relatively quiet about their home lives. In fact, the couple managed to keep their marriage a secret for 16 months before the news was finally revealed to the public. OMG!

#imwithher #pregnantonpollingday #election2016 @hillaryclinton A photo posted by Saffron Burrows (@saffronburrows_) on Nov 8, 2016 at 12:09pm PST

In the past, when Saffron was asked about her personal life, the actress stated that she was initially hesitant to speak up because she did not want to be labeled. “I think for a while I was just avoiding conversations, in order to not be labeled in some way that I felt was limiting and not actually true to who I am,” she told the Guardian in 2014. “I’m really proud of my family and who they are, these two individuals beside me.”

At this time, neither Saffron nor Alison have shared an image of their daughter on social media. In the past, the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has shared photos flaunting her baby bump. So we are really hoping we get to see at least one photo of little Daisy some time soon! Nevertheless, congratulations to the happy family on their new edition. And welcome little Daisy !

