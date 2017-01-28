Paris Jackson Follows In Kendall Jenner’s Footsteps With Sexy Nipple Piercing

AKM-GSI

Paris Jackson is definitely a free-spirited gal who is totally comfortable with her body! The young star was caught out and about, braless and showing off her nipple piercings on Jan. 27. Check out Paris’ flaunting her super sexy body jewelry here!

Paris Jackson, 18, stepped out braless in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, giving us an amazing view of what she’s got going on underneath her shirt! The daughter of the late pop king, Michael Jackson, followed in fellow hotties Kendall Jenner and Bella Thornes‘ footsteps by showing off her sexy nipple piercings through a clingy top.

Paris sported an olive green T-shirt that she tied in a knot over a burgundy long sleeve shirt. The young star also donned light cut off jeans, high top sneakers, a peace sign pendant, while round sunglasses hung from her V-neck. She let her gorgeous platinum blonde locks hang loosely over her shoulders.

But even though Paris was covered from head to toe in casual clothing, she was still upping the sexiness factor by going braless so that her nipple piercings (while covered) were on display. We totally love this look, which we’ve seen on Paris and other stars, as it shows off just how fun-loving and carefree they are when it comes to their bodies. It’s very inspiring to watch a young person like Paris have such amazing confidence and self-esteem!

Paris has been in the news a lot since gracing the cover of Rolling Stone and giving her first in-depth interview to the magazine. In the article, Paris opened up about her suicide attempts, grief over her father’s death and much more. Paris also commented on how she was afraid that singer Justin Bieber, 22, might become overworked by his touring company like her father was. But Biebs came out saying that he’s doing just fine!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Paris’ nipple piercings? Give us all your thoughts below!

