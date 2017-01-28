Bella Thorne, Kim Kardashian & More: The 15 Sexiest Naked Celeb Selfies Of All-Time

Courtesy of Instagram

These celebs love stripping down. Stars like Bella Thorne, Kim Kardashian, and Selena Gomez have no problem showing off a lot of skin in super hot selfies. To heat things up in the middle of winter, here are the 15 sexiest celeb naked selfies ever!

Kim Kardashian is the queen of naked selfies. Everyone knows that. Kim showed off her incredible post-baby body in a naked selfie in March 2017. She posed in front of a mirror and flaunted everything. She only had two black bars covering what would make the photo really NSFW. Kim totally set the standard for naked selfies.

But Kim is getting some competition from Bella Thorne. The Famous in Love starlet posed completely naked, except for a pair of boots, for a nude selfie that she posted on Twitter on Jan. 23. Bella, rocking her blue hair, covered her boobs by cradling her knees. The photo is so racy!

Exes Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have shared sexy naked selfies of their own. Justin blessed us all with a fully naked selfie that starred his bare butt. Justin was on a boat looking out at his horizons and decided it was the perfect time to snap a nude pic. Selena took her album cover art for Revival to the next level by posing completely nude! Selena certainly knows how to make a statement!

Models Chrissy Teigen and Emily Ratajkowski have both posted hot naked selfies in the past. Chrissy stripped naked for a sexy photo with hubby John Legend. We didn’t think it was possible for that couple to get any hotter. Meanwhile, Emily posted a naked selfie of herself soaking wet in a tub. She flashed just a hint of underboob to really spice up the selfie! Check out the rest of the hottest naked celebrity selfies by looking through our gallery now.

