Say what you want about Donald Trump, but there’s no denying his wife, Melania Trump, and daughter, Ivanka Trump, are absolutely stunning. Both ladies slayed the style game over Donald’s inauguration weekend, but who did it best? Relive their looks and VOTE right here!

Donald Trump, 70, was officially inaugurated as President of the United States on Jan. 20, but besides just the actual inauguration itself, there was a whole bunch of events for him to attend. Of course, the brand new POTUS was joined by his wife, Melania Trump, 46, and kids, Donald Jr., 39, Ivanka, 35, Eric, 33, Tiffany, 23, and Barron, 10, and grandkids for the special weekend.

While all eyes were mostly on Donald, we also couldn’t help but notice Melania and Ivanka’s fabulous fashion throughout the weekend. Both ladies absolutely killed it at the high-profile events, and we want to know who you think looked best!

Melania showed up to the inauguration channeling Jackie Kennedy in a stunning, baby blue dress, which she paired with a matching cropped coat. Her updo with side-swept bangs and powder blue gloves were the perfect and appropriate addition to the ensemble, as well. Meanwhile, Ivanka looked equally as stunning in white pants and a white coat.

Over the inauguration weekend, the ladies also attended Donald’s Inaugural Ball, a National Prayer service, and Donald’s Cabinet Dinner, the night before he was officially sworn in. They changed up their fashion appropriately for each event, and we cannot WAIT to see their style evolve as they continue to support Donald throughout his presidency. Watch out, Michelle Obama — we’ve got some new style queens in town!

