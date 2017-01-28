Matthew McConaughey Gains 47 Pounds For New Movie Role — Before & After Pics

SplashNews

Is that you, Matthew McConaughey? The studly actor shockingly gained 47 pounds for his latest movie role ‘Gold,’ and he looks totally unrecognizable in the jaw-dropping pics released Jan. 27. He fully transformed his chiseled physique to rock a beer belly!

Matthew McConaughey, 47, is known for having one of the most enviable and toned bodies in Hollywood, but he gave it all up for the role of a lifetime! The Oscar-winning actor packed on the pounds to portray Kenny Wells, a desperate prospector, in Gold. Matthew had to switch up his usual diet routine to gain 47 pounds for the highly anticipated flick, which hit theaters on Jan. 27. It wasn’t all fun and games, since he had to spend eight months eating as much as possible to get a nice, round belly. The star revealed that he indulged in “two or three burgers a day,” and “a lot of beer,” while speaking with Fairfax this week. Not so shabby in our opinion! SEE THE PICS HERE.

The actor doesn’t have a sweet tooth, proudly admitting that he avoided ice cream during his epic dining sessions. He shared, “I just wanted salt, meat and bread.” Matthew also candidly dished to the publication, “I never did get tired of drinking a lot of beer and eating a lot of cheeseburgers. And I didn’t get as lethargic as I thought I would.” The hunky star went all-out with his remarkable transformation, sporting a thinning mullet and a wickedly crooked front tooth. The film is about his character Kenny, who is desperately looking for a lucky break, but he gets caught up in greed.

Matthew last underwent an insane transformation to portray the AIDS-afflicted rodeo rider Ron Woodroof in Dallas Buyers Club. He shocked fans and the world with his skeletal body, after losing 46 pounds to truly embody the role. Matthew had to do the very opposite for that gig, and limit his food intake on a daily basis. There’s no denying this super star is dedicated to his craft!

