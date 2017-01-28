Mark Zuckerberg Begs Trump To End Refugee Ban: We Can’t Turn Helpless People Away

REX/Shutterstock

Just one week into his presidency Donald Trump has ticked off one the most high profile tech industry leaders in the world. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is taking a stand against one of the most serious executive orders the president has signed so far — a ban on Muslim refugees entering the US. See Mark’s message to Trump here.

“Like many of you, I’m concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President [Donald] Trump,” Mark Zuckerberg began a statement posted to Facebook on Jan. 28. “We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat. Expanding the focus of law enforcement beyond people who are real threats would make all Americans less safe by diverting resources, while millions of undocumented folks who don’t pose a threat will live in fear of deportation.” CLICK HERE TO SEE MARK’S MESSAGE.

The 32-year-old Facebook CEO was aiming his message at President Trump, 70, who signed an executive order that same day seriously limiting the number of immigrants and refugees admitted by the United States from several countries where the majority of the population is Muslim. There has been enormous backlash online since Trump signed the order, just one of the many he has authorized during his first week in office. Because of this order, on Jan. 28 two Iraqis who had risked their lives for American citizens were detained at JFK International Airport, causing even more outrage.

“We should also keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help. That’s who we are. Had we turned away refugees a few decades ago, Priscilla [Chan]‘s family wouldn’t be here today,” Mark wrote, referring to his 31-year-old wife, whose parents were refugees from China and Vietnam. Priscilla gave birth to their 1-year-old daughter, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg, in Nov. 2015.

“These issues are personal for me even beyond my family,” Mark continued in his plea to President Trump. “A few years ago, I taught a class at a local middle school where some of my best students were undocumented. They are our future too. We are a nation of immigrants, and we all benefit when the best and brightest from around the world can live, work and contribute here.” Amen, Mark!

