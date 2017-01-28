Winter X Games Aspen 2017 Day 3 Live Stream: Skiing, Snowmobiling & Snowboarding

REX/Shutterstock

Blowing up! Day 3 of the 2017 Winter X Games in Aspen is going to be nuts. Everything in Colorado will heat up on Jan. 28th when The Chainsmokers perform after a day full of Skiing, Snowboarding and Snowmobiling events. Watch every second of X Games action online here beginning at 1pm EST.

The ladies will be shining during the third day of action at the 2017 X Games in Aspen. After the Men’s Ski Slopestyle Finals kicks off the day, the women will hold it down with their Snowboard Slopestyle Final. Snowmobile fans will get a treat by getting to see the Snowmobile Freestyle Finals before the ladies get back to work in the Women’s Ski Big Air Final followed by Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe Final. The final event of the day will be the Men’s Ski Big Air Final. The epic day of comps will be capped off with a performance by The Chainsmokers, wow, so cool. Be sure not to miss a second of the fun on the snow and WATCH DAY 3 X GAMES ASPEN ONLINE HERE.

The Men’s Ski Big Air Finals should be pretty cool to watch. The all-star set of skiers competing in the big air includes: Bobby Brown, James Woods, Kai Mahler, Elias Ambühl, Fabian Boesch, and a few other dudes who will try to outdo the international field. These guys can all spin like tops so there should be some jumping no X Games fan will want to miss.

Also competing on day 3 will be the women’s big air skiers. A few ladies to keep an eye on in this event include: Devin Logan of the United States, Kelly Sildaru from Estonia and Lisa Zimmermann of Germany. Kelly is the 14 year old who rips. She was the youngest to ever earn an X Games gold when she accomplished the incredible at 13 during the 2015 X Games Aspen. Go get it Kelly!

HollywoodLifers, which event are you most pumped to see on the third day of Winter X Games in gorgeous Aspen, Colorado? Will you be watch the Ski Big Air Finals or will you be caught up in the Snowmobiling action? Let us know what has you geeked-up at the Winter X Games!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.