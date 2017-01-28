Kylie Jenner’s Boobs Look Bigger Than Ever Amidst Implant Rumors — Racy Bikini Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! Kylie Jenner recently took to Snapchat to share a couple of sexy bikini pics, and we couldn’t take our eyes off of her chest! Seriously, her boobs look bigger than ever!

Does anyone else see what we see? Kylie Jenner, 19, posted a number of pics flaunting her infamous curves in a bikini on Snapchat on Jan. 28. We’re used to seeing Kylizzle show a bit of skin these days, but we couldn’t help but notice that her breasts looked much larger! In the Snapchat photos, Kylie took a selfie in front of a mirror.

She rocked a Louis Vuitton-inspired bikini along with a black and white baseball hat. SO hot! And in another pic, fans got a close up look at the reality star’s chest. This isn’t the only time that fans have noticed a difference in her chest however.

Only minutes before on Jan. 28, Kylie posted some more bikini pics on her Instagram account.This time, the lip kit queen was wearing a camel colored two-piece and her hair was pulled back into two french braids. And as she scooted up to the edge a pool, the sun shined on her massive breasts. Kylie’s new photos only continue to fuel rumors that the star had some enhancement work done on her upper body.

She has repeatedly denied that she has gone under the knife however. When fans have questioned her in the past, Kylie has even allude the bigger appearance to her menstrual cycle and has said that she used tape to make them seem perky. But it’ll be hard to use the tape excuse now, especially since she’s in a bathing suit.

Despite Kylie’s denial, HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY to plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn, M.D., who is pretty convinced that she has had a little surgery. “I suspect that she’s had a recent breast augmentation, giving her breasts that proportionately rival her famous lips,” the doc told us. Looks like we have an epic case of “he said, she said.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie really had a boob job or some work done? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

