Kim Kardashian’s Boobs Spill Out Of Skimpy White Top During Costa Rican Vacay — Sexy Pics

Kim Kardashian flaunted her ample cleavage in a tiny white top on Jan. 27, putting on a jaw-dropping display during her Costa Rican family dinner. The reality star’s boobs could barely be contained in her sexy ensemble! Check out the racy pics!

Kim Kardashian, 36, dressed to impress during her exotic family vacation in Costa Rica, showing off major skin on Jan. 27 while heading to dinner at Ostra with Khloe Kardashian, 32, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Kris Jenner, 61. The selfie queen dressed lightly in the hot weather, opting for a tiny white crop top which showed off her cleavage and flashed her six-pack abs. She paired her top with a form-fitting black skirt, accentuating her curvaceous frame to the fullest. Kim definitely turned heads, completing her look with her signature gold necklace. SEE THE PICS!

The stunning mother-of-two has been dedicating at least one hour a day to fitness, and she’s also currently on the Atkin’s Diet. Last week, she openly shared with fans, “So, I never Snapchat my workouts and I don’t know why. I’m just not Kourtney and Khloe. But I work out but it’s like, if I don’t snap it, then it’s as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour.” It certainly is paying off, since her figure looks beyond amazing! Kim was able to flaunt her results during her lavish getaway, while also getting to spend time with her kids North, 3, and Saint, 1.

The whole squad was there for the Costa Rican trip, including Kourtney’s kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — along with Kris’ beau Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner, 19, Tyga, 27, and his son, King Cairo, 4. Noticeably absent was Kanye West, 39, but “[He] was never supposed to come. He is busy working on his music in LA,” an insider told People magazine. After seeing these sizzling pics of his wife Kim, we’re betting the rapper wishes he tagged along!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Kim’s sexy vacation style? Let us know!

