Justin Bieber’s Hot In Glasses: Solo While Selena Gomez & The Weeknd PDA in Italy

Lone Ranger! Justin Bieber stepped out for a stroll in Los Angeles by himself as things continue to heat up between his ex Selena Gomez and rumored BF The Weeknd! At least he’s looking majorly hot in his new glasses! See the pic here!

Justin Bieber, 23, was made a solo appearance on the streets in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, but seemed to be in good spirits as he made his way past the paparazzi. The “Let Me Love You” singer rocked a sporty outfit for his night out, wearing a pair of ripped, denim jeans with a white t-shirt and creme sports wind-breaker. The singer also wore a pair of vintage glasses to go with the ensemble. This isn’t a typical JB outfit, but he still looked SO cute! New year, new look?

Meanwhile, Justin’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, 24, seems to be having the time of her life with her new man The Weeknd, 26, in Italy! Sel and her new arm candy traveled to Florence, where they were spotted dining at a popular restaurant Trattoria Bargo Antico on Jan. 27, and later basking in the beauty at art museums across town. The rumored couple looked so cute as they strolled through the city of love with their arms interlocked!

The sweet, Italian getaway comes only two days before Sel and the “Starboy” singer spent a super fun date night at Dave N Busters on Jan. 25. As HollywoofLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned, the two weren’t alone; The Weeknd bought out the whole venue for a couple of hours so that Selena and their friends could play. Wow! That was a super sweet gesture, but one that might sting the Biebs a little bit. He took Selena to the exact same location when they were dating years earlier! Ouch!

JB has already added his two cents on the budding romance between Selena and The Weeknd. When asked on whether he ever listened to The Weeknd’s music, Justin replied that he could never listen to any of his songs because “that sh*t’s wack!” Well, if he feels that strongly about his music, we can only imagine what he thinks of Selena and The Weeknd hanging out!

