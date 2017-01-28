Justin Bieber Hitting The Ice For NHL Celeb All-Star Shootout: When & How To Watch

Justin Bieber is brushing off the pics he’s seen all over the place of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and her new beau The Weeknd flaunting major PDA and taking his aggression out on the ice! Justin has been added to the roster for the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout on Jan. 28! Get the details on when and how you can watch the charity game here.
The NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout is an epic annual hockey game for charity that features a mixture of members of the 100 Greatest NHL Players list and celebrities. While it’s always a fun game to watch, this year’s match is sure to be the best one yet, as it will include everyone’s fave pop star — Justin Bieber! We are so excited to see Justin taking some time for himself as Selena Gomez and her new boyfriend The Weeknd flaunt their love all over the place.
There are two teams that face off in the friendly game, Team Gretzky and Team Lemieux, who will be coached by Hockey Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. The teams will go head to head on Jan. 28 at 5:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. PT before the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. The game will be broadcast via live stream on NHL.com and the NHL App. CLICK HERE TO LIVE STREAM THE GAME.
This year the match will benefit Echoes of Hope, a nonprofit organization who works to give hope to at-risk and emancipated foster children. The game will also be a touching moment for Alan Thicke‘s family and fans, as his son Carter Thicke will be playing and both teams will be wearing jerseys featuring a special patch dedicated to the legendary TV actor. Check out the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout charity game roster below!
Team Lemieux (Black)
77 Ray Bourque
21 Peter Forsberg
91 Sergei Fedorov
17 Jari Kurri
19 Larry Robinson
27 Scott Niedermayer
44 Chris Pronger
20 Luc Robitaille
26 Peter Stastny
24 David Boreanaz
37 Taylor Kitsch
91 Riker Lynch
32 Ross Lynch
7 Ron MacLean
13 Steven R. McQueen
8 Teemu Selanne
22 Vincent Piazza
4 Angela Ruggiero
2 Mr. Zhou (goalie)
Team Gretzky (White)
6 Justin Bieber
88 Patrick Kane
4 Rob Blake
11 Mike Gartner
88 Eric Lindros
5 Nicklas Lidstrom
19 Joe Sakic
18 Denis Savard
21 Borje Salming
12 Cuba Gooding Jr
19 Jerry Bruckheimer
25 Joe Nieuwendyk
44 Billy Flynn
7 Michael Rosenbaum
37 Tim Robbins
20 Carter Thicke
72 Ken Baker (goalie)
1 James Badge Dale (goalie)
