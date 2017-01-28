Justin Bieber Hitting The Ice For NHL Celeb All-Star Shootout: When & How To Watch

Courtesy of Twitter

Justin Bieber is brushing off the pics he’s seen all over the place of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and her new beau The Weeknd flaunting major PDA and taking his aggression out on the ice! Justin has been added to the roster for the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout on Jan. 28! Get the details on when and how you can watch the charity game here.

The NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout is an epic annual hockey game for charity that features a mixture of members of the 100 Greatest NHL Players list and celebrities. While it’s always a fun game to watch, this year’s match is sure to be the best one yet, as it will include everyone’s fave pop star — Justin Bieber! We are so excited to see Justin taking some time for himself as Selena Gomez and her new boyfriend The Weeknd flaunt their love all over the place.

I'm playing today in the @NHL celebrity all star game. pic.twitter.com/VJgB17ysJw — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 28, 2017

There are two teams that face off in the friendly game, Team Gretzky and Team Lemieux, who will be coached by Hockey Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. The teams will go head to head on Jan. 28 at 5:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. PT before the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. The game will be broadcast via live stream on NHL.com and the NHL App. CLICK HERE TO LIVE STREAM THE GAME.

This year the match will benefit Echoes of Hope, a nonprofit organization who works to give hope to at-risk and emancipated foster children. The game will also be a touching moment for Alan Thicke‘s family and fans, as his son Carter Thicke will be playing and both teams will be wearing jerseys featuring a special patch dedicated to the legendary TV actor. Check out the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout charity game roster below!

Team Lemieux (Black)

77 Ray Bourque

21 Peter Forsberg

91 Sergei Fedorov

17 Jari Kurri

19 Larry Robinson

27 Scott Niedermayer

44 Chris Pronger

20 Luc Robitaille

26 Peter Stastny

24 David Boreanaz

37 Taylor Kitsch

91 Riker Lynch

32 Ross Lynch

7 Ron MacLean

13 Steven R. McQueen

8 Teemu Selanne

22 Vincent Piazza

4 Angela Ruggiero

2 Mr. Zhou (goalie)

Team Gretzky (White)

6 Justin Bieber

88 Patrick Kane

4 Rob Blake

11 Mike Gartner

88 Eric Lindros

5 Nicklas Lidstrom

19 Joe Sakic

18 Denis Savard

21 Borje Salming

12 Cuba Gooding Jr

19 Jerry Bruckheimer

25 Joe Nieuwendyk

44 Billy Flynn

7 Michael Rosenbaum

37 Tim Robbins

20 Carter Thicke

72 Ken Baker (goalie)

1 James Badge Dale (goalie)

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Justin playing in the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.