Jennifer Lopez Terrified Drake Will Cheat During Stripper-Fueled Super Bowl Party

Don’t mess with her man! Jennifer Lopez knows that Drake is popular with the ladies, and she fears the rapper could be tempted to cheat during his stripper-fueled Super Bowl party, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Keep reading to find out why!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, is one of the most stunning women in the world, but even so, she still has moments of insecurity. The singer’s relationship with Drake, 30, has really been heating up, and she’s hoping the rapper won’t be tempted to flirt when he’s surrounded by scantily-clad women. “J.Lo’s as confident as any sexy woman could be, but she’s worried like hell about Drake next weekend at his Super Bowl gig,” a source close to the star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Him, being around all those half-naked strippers. That’s just asking for trouble.”

“She’s nervous Drake’s not going to keep his hands to himself. That’s like dangling a mouse in front of a snake.” Our source continued, “JLo’s really doesn’t want him to go, but would never stop him from making his money. She’s going to have a serious talk with him prior to this event.” The Shades Of Blue actress also recently took to Instagram to share a super sultry snap of herself, only one day after he was seen getting cozy with porn star Rosee Divine in Amsterdam.

Before he went to Europe though, Drizzy was spending a lot of time bonding with J.Lo. Drake attended Jennifer’s Las Vegas show at the beginning of Dec., which first sparked romance rumors. The two also sweetly embraced for an Instagram snap around the holidays, on top of having intimate dinners at LA restaurants, and PDAing at a Winter Wonderland-themed bash.

Meanwhile, the duo is expected to release a sexy collaborative jam, which she revealed could be coming out soon. “He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing,” Jennifer told InStyle. “We’ll see if it’s on his next album.” We’re definitely going to check it out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think J.Lo has any reason to worry? Let us know!

