Get it, JLo! Jennifer Lopez posed for an adorable Instagram vid with her ‘World of Dance’ costar Derek Hough that featured tons of kisses! Was this a little shoutout to her guy, Drake, about what he could be missing if he doesn’t treat her right? You have to see this!

Is Drake checking Instagram? Because he should be! Jennifer Lopez, 47, got a little frisky with her World of Dance costar Derek Hough, 31, on his Instagram account on January 27, and we’d be awfully jealous of their fun PDA sesh if we were Drake! Lucky Derek got Jennifer to pose with him for a very special boomerang video in which she’s sweetly kissing his cheek, over and over again. What a dream!

The Dancing With The Stars pro was picked to be Jennifer’s fellow judge on the new NBC dance competition series because, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, the pair have insane chemistry. He’s been charming JLo left and right, and she just couldn’t resist having him by her side every day. We can’t blame her!

Just another day at the office. @jlo @nbcworldofdance #wod #epicCompetition

And what better way to make Drake just a little bit jealous than to see her all over social media hanging out with a guy who would jump at the chance to date her! Derek’s ready to “swoop in” and scoop Jennifer up, a separate source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, if Drake doesn’t treat her right.

You can’t blame Jennifer for being a little miffed at Drake after he was spotted having dinner with porn star Rosee Divine. Drake swears that they’re just good friends, though, and were having a friendly meeting to talk about some business deals. That’s good to hear! Well, Jennifer can have some hot friends, too!

