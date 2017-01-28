Royal Rumble 2017: When Does The WWE’s Biggest Match Happen & How To Watch It

Courtesy of YouTube

Thirty WWE Superstars. One survivor. The Road to WrestleMania kicks off with the WWE Royal Rumble, where the biggest names in the WWE will battle in what is the most anticipated match of the year! Learn all the need-to-know info so you don’t miss it!

When is the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble?

Hailing from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, the WWE will officially kick off “The Road To WrestleMania” on Jan. 29. Superstars from both the Raw and SmackDown brand will collide in the main event, a 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal with the lone survivor going on to a main event of WrestleMania 33.

The kickoff show starts at 5 PM ET / 2 PM, featuring a pair of matches to get the WWE Universe hyped. The official show begins at 7 PM ET / 4 PM ET. HollywoodLife.com will have a live blog with all the latest results so come back for the latest update!

How can I watch the Royal Rumble?

The event, and every WWE event — including WrestleMania — can be viewed on the WWE Network. New subscribers can get a free month (find out the details here.) The event is also available via Pay Per View (more info here.)

What matches are on the Royal Rumble?

The WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, Cesaro, 36, and Sheamus, 38, will defend their titles against Luke Gallows, 33, and Karl Anderson, 37, on the pre-show. Sasha Banks, 25, will try to prove she’s still “The Boss” when she takes on Nia Jax, 32, also on the pre-show.

Mickie James, 37, fresh off her triumphant return to the WWE main roster, will join Natayla and SmackDown’s Women Champion, Alexa Bliss, 25, in a six-woman tag team match. They’ll face former champion Becky Lynch, 29, Nikki Bella, 33, and Naomi, 29. Speaking of women champions. Charlotte Flair, 30, will put her Raw Women’s Championship on the line when she faces Bayley, 27.

The WWE Cruiserweight championship will be up for grabs as Rich Swann, 25, meets “The King of the Cruiserweights” Neville, 30, in what will be a hard-hitting and brutal match. Neville has turned to the dark side after claiming he was neglected and ignored by the WWE Universe. Well, they won’t ignore him any more.

The WWE Universal Championship and World Championship will be decided in two radically different matches. SmackDown! Live champion, AJ Styles, 39, will prove that he’s really the “face that runs the place” when he meets John Cena, 39, in the ring. Chris Jericho, 46, will wish he could say the same. Instead of helping his BFF Kevin Owens, 32, defend his Universal title against Roman Reigns, 31, in a no disqualification match, Jericho will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage!

After that’s all said and done, it’s the Royal Rumble match! 30 superstars will compete in this over-the-top-rope extravaganza. Among the 22 Superstars already announced are The Undertaker, 51, Brock Lesnar, 39, and Goldberg, 50. Those three men certainly have history together – will one eliminate the other two and head to WrestleMania?

