Kendall Jenner & More Get Sexy In Sheer Gowns At ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Bash

‘Harper’s Bazaar’ brought out the chicest looks for its 150th anniversary event in honor of all the fashionable women in the industry! Everyone looked stunning, but find out who made the best dressed list in our gallery inside!

Harper’s Bazaar celebrated its 150th anniversary with an extravagant event at California’s Sunset Tower Hotel on Jan. 27, and in honor of the huge milestone, the magazine gathered the most fashionable celebrities! From Kendall Jenner, 21, to Julianne Hough, 28, Victoria Justice, 23, and Miranda Kerr, 33, we could not get enough of all fabulous looks!

As always, Kendall looked amazing! She wore a sheer gown with cutouts on the bodice and floral lace details. And underneath her dress, the supermodel wore a sexy satin bodysuit that added a little contrast to the all black look. SO sexy! She was having a blast at the party, giving a sweet birthday shoutout to the magazine on Instagram!

Miranda looked especially stunning, wearing an elegant, multi-colored dress with a high slit on the side. Around her bust was black sequin trim that faded into green, yellow, and orange stripes. Ow, ow! To complement the look, Miranda wore her hair slicked back in a bun with a hot red lip!

Speaking of red, Victoria was fiery hot at the cocktail party. The Rocky Horror Picture Show star wore a red mini dress featuring a high neck and a flared bottom. SO hot! Julianne, on the other hand, opted for a pants look, rocking a jumpsuit with beaded details on the top and bottom! Other notable looks from the night included: Emily Ratajkowski, 25, Chanel Iman, 26, Troian Bellisario, 31, Lauren Jauregui, 20, and more!

In addition to celebrating the magazine’s birthday, the beautiful night was also held in honor of its first-ever list recognizing 150 of the most fashionable women in the industry. The list, which was announced on Jan. 23, was compiled by the magazine’s editors and comprised of A-list celebrities in Hollywood, music, fashion designers, and Instagram it-girls. “Our lists were more or less the same,” Harper’s Editor-In-Chief Glenda Bailey said in an interview ahead of the event. “These women are renowned for style around the world. And they all have such very different styles. This is in praise of the individual.”

Madonna was chosen as the Feb. 2017 cover girl to represent the group of ladies. The list also included Rihanna, 28, Kim Kardashian, 36, Beyonce, 35, Zendaya, 20, Kendall, Naomi Campbell, 46, Cindy Crawford, 50, Gwen Stefani, 47, and Taylor Swift, 27! That sounds like an accurate list to us!

