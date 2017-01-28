Ed Sheeran: Fans Rush To His Defense After Haters Accuse Him Of Being Cocky

REX/Shutterstock

The love is real! Ed Sheeran’s fans rushed to his defense on Jan. 28, shortly after haters accused the singer of being cocky in his ‘GQ’ interview. His true Sheerios weren’t about to let that slide. Click to see the sweet and supportive messages!

Ed Sheeran, 25, kept it very real when discussing his career aspirations in the March issue of GQ, prompting haters to call him “cocky” for his comments about wanting to be at the top of the music industry. Several naysayers got so heated about his controversial remarks, the hashtag “EdSheeranIsOverParty” even began trending on Twitter on Jan. 28.

However, the singers’s true fans weren’t going to give them a pass, immediately rushing to his defense via social media. “Yall are mad ridiculous leave Ed alone he has goals to reach for like shut up,” one wrote. Another added their two cents, writing, “Please show me 1 person who doesn’t want to be the best in their field?!” They even created new supportive hashtags!

Everyone wants to be the best at their job, so does Ed. And there is NOTHING wrong about that. #EdSheeranIsJustStartingParty — Ed Sheeran Portugal (@SheeranPortugal) January 28, 2017

@edsheeran IS FUCKING AMAZING. stop hating on him so much because honey,legends never die. sincerely,his fans #EdSheeranIsJustStartingParty — •valentina• (@CostrusV) January 28, 2017

Please show me 1 person who doesn't want to be the best in their field?! #EdSheeran #EdSheeranDeservesAllTheLoveParty @edsheeran — Sarah Lynn (@SLK0305) January 28, 2017

“There are a lot of singer-songwriters around now,” Ed said in his candid interview. “I’m not the first but there are more than before. I’m very happy for everyone to be in the same race as me, even if they copy every single thing I’ve done,” he added. “In a 100m sprint to get a No1 album I just know I’m going to win. I don’t care who’s doing what. I just know I’m going to win.”

Ed explained, “There’s an underdog element to it. Taylor [Swift] was never the popular kid in school. I was never the popular kid in school. Then you get to the point when you become the most popular kid in school — and we both take it a bit too far. She wants to be the biggest female artist in the world and I want to be the biggest male artist in the world. It also comes from always being told that you can’t do something and being like, “F**k you, I can.”

The singer was trying to inspire others to fight for their dreams, but many thought he was simply humble-bragging. “Some stuff I’ve said is being taken out of context,” he wrote to his fans on Jan. 28. “You should never hide your goals or ambitions, be proud of what you do.”

