Donald Trump’s Refugee Edict: 2 Iraqis Detained Have Risked Lives for U.S.

This is just awful! Two Iraqi men, including one who worked for the US government, were stopped by agents at U.S. airports due to Donald Trump’s ‘extreme vetting’ order! Now they are being detained and having severe trouble getting where they need to be.

This is insane! Thanks to Donald Trump’s, 70, horrible new “extreme vetting “ order, in which he makes it permissible to screen people from “high risk” countries traveling in the United States, two innocent men were stopped and detained at JFK airport on Jan. 27.

Hameed Khalid Darweesh, who has been working as a U.S. Army interpreter in Iraq for more than a decade was traveling with his wife and his three kids when airport agents pulled him aside, The New York Times reports. Luckily Hameed’s family made it through passport control and customs, but the government worker was unfortunately detained, forcing his family to leave him behind! This is so sad!

The other refugee being detained was Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, who was en route to simply reunite with his wife in Texas. Although it is unclear what Haider did for a living, he reportedly has ties to the U.S. military. His wife also worked for a US contractor, according to CNN.

Both men filed a lawsuit against President Trump and the U.S. Government on Jan 28, for their “unlawful” detainment. Both of the men’s legal teams maintain that their clients’ detention was illegal because they had valid visas. “Because the executive order is unlawful as applied to petitioners, their continued detention based solely on the executive order violates their Fifth Amendment procedural and substantive due process rights,” the lawyers told CNN.

Iraqi released from JFK airport has a message: This is the land of freedom #Iraqis #jfk pic.twitter.com/Ufp7eYfUfS — Daniel Lewis (@DanielLewisCNN) January 28, 2017

Fortunately, Representative Nydia Velazquez announced the release of Hameed on Jan. 28 afternoon, but there are still many more innocents in custody. Trump’s executive order, which he signed on Jan. 26, institutes a three-month halt on all refugees entering the United States from seven countries that have predominantly Muslim populations including: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. Since the order was passed, airport officials have already stopped seven migrants in Cairo that were heading to the U.S. early on Jan. 28, before they could board a flight to New York City. Famed director Ashgar Farhadi, who was most recently nominated for an Oscar for his film The Salesman,has reportedly been banned from entering the U.S., and therefore unable to attend the 2017 Oscars ceremony.

As you can imagine, many people are outraged by the terrible treatment of Hameed, Haider, and many others like them. A protest is reportedly planned to occur at JFK airport on Jan. 28, from 2pm until 7pm in opposition of Trump’s order, also recognized as the Mulsim Ban. Trump has previously asserted this order is to protect the country and build up our national security. But clearly, so many innocent people are getting caught in chaos.

