Donald Trump Once Started A Rumor That Madonna Wanted To Date Him — Did She?

Donald Trump didn’t always think Madonna was a nasty woman! The tycoon turned president floated a rumor back in the early 1990’s that the pop sensation was dying to date him. We’ve got the details of how it went down!

This is just crazy! President Donald Trump, 70, says Madonna, 58, is “disgusting” now, but report has resurfaced about how he once called up a columnist under a fake name to plant a story that she desperately wanted to date him! The Washington Post obtained the audio and originally published the story back in May 2016 about how the tycoon called up a PEOPLE magazine reporter in 1991 pretending to be a publicist while making the shocking claim.

Here’s how all of this nuttiness occurred. PEOPLE reporter Sue Carswell called Donald’s office to confirm his split from then-girlfriend Marla Maples, 53. Five minutes later she got a callback from man claiming to be the billionaire’s P.R. rep “John Miller,” when the voice was clearly Donald’s. On the tape he can be heard telling Sue that the breakup news was true before going on to brag how the then super-hot Madonna was dying to go out with him.

According to the report he can be heard saying, “(Madonna) called and wanted to go out with him, that I can tell you” and Donald had “zero interest in her.” Sue said she played back the audio to folks in Donald’s camp and was told, “There is no John Miller. That’s Donald. Is (Trump) whacked out, or what?” Good grief that’s bananas!

Needless to say, Madonna never had any interest in him back then, and she sure doesn’t now as she denounced Donald at the Women’s March on Washington Jan. 21. In an f-bomb laden speech she lashed out at our new president and even announced, “Yes I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything.” That actually got her in trouble with the Secret Service! Donald clapped back in an interview with Sean Hannity Jan. 26 that, “Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause,” he said. “I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.”

