David Henrie Engaged: ‘HIMYM’ Star Marrying Maria Cahill After Romantic Proposal

Congratulations are in order for David Henrie and Mariah Cahill! The ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ and ‘HIMYM’ star announced that he’s officially engaged to his gorgeous girlfriend! You won’t believe the incredibly romantic way he proposed.

Who knew that David Henrie was such a romantic? David, 27, pulled off one of the most elaborate proposals we’ve ever heard of to make the day perfect for his beloved fiancée, Maria Cahill. After dating for several years, David knew that he wanted Maria to be his wife, and got down on one knee to ask her to marry him on October 7, 2016.

He certainly took a long time to tell anyone about it! We can’t blame him for wanting to keep things between the couple and their loved ones, though; his story about their special day is so beautiful! The Wizards of Waverly Place and How I Met Your Mother star sat down with Blog De Los Angeles to share the details from beginning to end.

“It was a big thing… I wanted to do something really special, something that would make everything pale in comparison to our entire relationship so far,” David told the publication. “Something we could look back on and that we both think, ‘wow, that was amazing, right?’ The dating process leading to a big finale… So I came up with a plan. I wanted it to be a big surprise, something she would never see coming.”

And she certainly didn’t! First, David got Maria’s family to secretly fly out from Delaware to Southern California, where they’re currently living, to surprise her after the magic moment. Amazing! He then faced a slight obstacle: he forgot that she had classes that day! He then did something seriously incredible. David paid off a substitute teacher to cancel class so she’d be free to hang out with him. He chartered a helicopter to go to beautiful Catalina island right off the coast of SoCal, and then took her to Mission San Juan Capistrano with some careful planning from friends.

There were tons of tourists walking around the Mission, but he needed to get into the chapel to propose to Maria before they all swarmed it! His friends spied on the church, and told him when it was all clear. It sounds so intense! He rushed over with Maria, and got down on bended knee to ask her to be his wife. Cue the waterworks!

“My heart started beating out of my chest, literally exploding out of my chest,” David said. “The day went so smooth, so perfect, so easy that I almost forgot that I was proposing! And at that second, it all hit me, like a brick, my hands started shaking.”

