OMG! Ciara and her growing baby bump hit the red carpet at Harper’s Bazaar’s 15oth anniversary event, and she was glowing! Pregnancy seriously looks SO good on her.

Ciara, 31, put her pregnant belly on full display as she stepped in front of cameras at Harper’s Bazaar’s 150th Anniversary bash in Los Angeles on Jan. 27. She definitely earned a spot on our best dressed list!

The singer looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder, velvet gown with a slit on the side. In pics, Ciara was captured caressing her stomach as she struck a pose. Aww, so sweet! As for her beauty look for the night, the performer wore her hair down with loose waves and a neutral lip. SO gorgeous!

Ciara was one of the many celebs to attend the extravagant cocktail party. Kendall Jenner, 21, Tracee Ellis Ross, 44, and many more attended the party in order to honor the magazine’s list of the 150 most fashionable women in fashion, music, and the entertainment industry. Some of the honorees included, Rihanna, 28, Beyonce, 35, and Taylor Swift, 27, although, sadly, those ladies didn’t show.

This isn’t the first time Ciara has shown off her baby belly though — she’s been proudly flaunting it her whole pregnancy!After she debuted her pregnancy back in Nov. 2016, Ciara revealed that she was feeling “great” about having her first child with husband Russell Wilson, 28.

“I’m feeling awesome, actually,” she told E! News. “Finally getting to a place where I feel almost normal… It was a bit of, I don’t want to throw up but I don’t feel regular, for awhile. That’s almost worse, you’d rather just throw up and get it done! But I’m feeling good and I’m happy to be here tonight.” Ciara has a little while longer in her pregnancy, but we adore seeing pics of her journey and can’t wait until we can finally get to meet the little one!

