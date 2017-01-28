‘Flip Or Flop’: Christina & Tarek Desperate To Keep Filming Amidst Divorce Drama

Courtesy of Instagram

‘Flip or Flop’ stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s marriage may be on the rocks, but they’re trying to keep their TV ratings steady! The estranged couple is rooting for their HGTV hit show to continue…even if their relationship doesn’t. Are they going to get what they want?

Christina El Moussa, 35, and Tarek El Moussa, 35, are holding out hope that their wildly successful HGTV show, Flip or Flop, can continue racking up the viewers even if they don’t stay married. It’s not really up to them — that would be HGTV’s decision — but Christina and Tarek have their fingers crossed that they can continue flipping houses even if they don’t live in the same house!

As HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY, HGTV actually asked Christina and Tarek not to make any of their drama public while filming the next season of the show, or flaunt any new relationships — like Christina’s budding romance with Flip or Flop‘s handyman Gary Anderson. The network believed that viewers wanted to see their happy relationship, and nothing else!

But it turns out that the show might even improve with an extra dose of drama! The ratings have never been higher! If Flip or Flop doesn’t continue, though, Christina’s got her sights set on breaking out as a solo star. Doesn’t that have a nice ring to it? She’d still be on the same network, doing her own kind of lifestyle show — no Tarek in sight. You know, maybe she could get a hot guy to cohost with her!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Flip or Flop will stay on the air? Tell us in the comments!

