Brielle Biermann Claps Back At Fans Who Accuse Her Of Getting Butt Implants

Image Courtesy of Snapchat

Brielle Biermann wants the world to know her booty is au naturel! The young star fired back at fans who accused her of getting butt implants on Jan. 27, shortly after flaunting her behind in a high-cut thong bathing suit. You’ve got to see her response!

Brielle Biermann, 19, slammed rumors that she went under the knife to obtain her curvaceous derrière. She took to social media to clear the air on Jan. 27, sharing a Snapchat video as she watched an episode of The Real, where the talk show’s co-hosts questioned if her famous behind was only thanks to a surgeon’s touch. “I’m almost 20!!!” she captioned the clip. “Even if I wanted plastic surgery I could go get it done MYSELF w OUT my moms permission! This ass is all real.”

Brielle, who is also the daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, has been making headlines for her sizzling selfies. It was only one week ago when she last flaunted her backside on social media, putting her booty cheeks on full display in a black thong swimsuit. The belfie (butt selfie) sent fans into a frenzy, as many began speculating that she secretly got plastic surgery. Kim eventually stepped in to defend her daughter from all sorts of allegations!

Kim revealed “there isn’t an ounce of fat” on Brielle’s body “to use for butt implants,” while catching up with TMZ on Jan. 23. She addressed how her daughter is constantly hitting the gym, which explains her toned behind. The reality star also showed support to Brielle when she admitted to getting lip fillers last year, sharing how it was fine with her if she was happy.

Kim and Brielle have been very vocal about their cosmetic enhancements, previously showing off their lip injection procedures at Dr. Simon Ourian’s Beverly Hills office. Despite having their fair share of naysayers over the years, they’ve luckily got each other’s backs to the fullest!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Brielle’s response to the butt implant rumors? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.