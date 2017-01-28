Blue Ivy Begging Beyonce & Jay Z For A Sibling: She Wishes Her Dolls Were ‘Real’

FameFlyNet

Whether Beyonce’s pregnant or not, Blue Ivy desperately wants a baby brother or sister soon! Sure, her dolls are super fun, but Ivy would rather have a sibling to play with, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Are her parents going to give her what she wants most in the world?

Blue Ivy, 4, is the apply of her parents’ eyes, but like a lot of little kids, she’s begging for a sibling. It would be so much fun to be a big sister! That’s why she’s dropping major hints to mom Beyonce, 35, and dad Jay Z, 47, when she’s busy playing with her baby dolls. Hint, hint!

“Blue Ivy would love to have a sibling,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She loves sharing her toys with her friends and when she plays with her dolls she sometimes asks mommy and daddy to bring her a real baby girl or boy. She’d be a sweet and protective big sis either way.”

That’s adorable! The lucky little lady may be getting her wish sooner than she expects. Fans freaked out then Beyonce dropped a cool new Ivy Park ad campaign featuring a video that seemed to show off a baby bump! Beyonce looked awesome in the video ad, rocking her Ivy Park clothing. But her hoodie definitely seemed like it was bulging around the stomach! The ad has since been taken down, but not before people grabbed screenshots!

When Beyonce was pregnant with Blue, she announced the news in an elaborate fashion, revealing her growing baby bump at the MTV Video Music Awards. Maybe she’s going more low key with her reveal this time around!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Beyonce and Jay Z will have another kid? Tell us in the comments!

