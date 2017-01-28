Bella Thorne Sizzles In Fishnet Top & Black Leather Pants — See Super Sexy Look

Courtesy of Instagram

Ow, ow! Bella Thorne rocked a punk rock outfit while hanging out on Melrose Avenue. We absolutely have to have her platform boots! Click inside to check out Bella’s ‘Saturday swag!’

Bella Thorne, 19, took a sexy pic right outside of a tattoo parlor on Melrose Avenue on Jan. 28, and she looked like a girl straight out of Tumblr! There’s no telling if she actually went in to get new ink, but with that outfit, anything is possible! In the pic, which she shared on Instagram, the Blended star sported a bra and fishnet bodysuit with black leather pants. SO sexy!

"I say fuck the haters. Whatever we want to be in this world we can be." Read my piece on what's happening today for Refinery 29 by clicking the link in my bio. #womensrightsarehumansrights #womensmarch A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jan 22, 2017 at 11:37am PST

And for just a pop of colored, the actress wore a magenta beanie over her blue-dyed locks. We are seriously loving this entire outfit, but our favorite part of the ensemble has to be her super high, white platforms boots. Those shoes had to add nearly five extra inches on her! “Had to stop for that #tumblr aesthetic, she captioned the insta-photo, along with the hashtags #saturdayswag and #aboutit.

As we all know, Bella loves to push the envelope when it comes to fashion, and man, has she been serving up some edgy looks lately! The actress attended the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21, looking pretty in pink. Bella was captured right near the Capitol, wearing an all pink ensemble from head to toe, with a puffy coat. SO cute!

And aside from that look, the former Disney Channel star has also flooded our timelines on Instagram with sexy bikini pics of her and her friends! As for which style we are liking the most, the gothic, vampire look definitely seems to be the aesthetic that suits her the most. Don’t you think?

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Bella’s recent outfit choice? Would you give it a thumbs up or thumbs down! Let us know your thoughts!

