Bella Hadid Looks Glum In NY As The Weeknd & Selena PDA Their Way Through Italy

FameFlyNet

Bella Hadid has reportedly been feeling pretty down recently as the relationship between her ex The Weeknd and his new girlfriend Selena Gomez continues to heat up on their trip to Italy, so it’s no wonder she chose to cover up while stepping out in New York City on Jan. 28. Get the scoop on Bella’s outing here!

Bella Hadid, 20, was seen in New York City on Jan. 28 looking pretty down in the mouth. Actually, we couldn’t even see her mouth because she had wrapped a ginormous scarf around the lower half of her face and donned a baseball cap for good measure. The young model must have been trying to keep warm on a cold winter day in the big city, but it’s apparent from the look in her eyes that the fashion choice was not just because of the weather. Is Bella shutting out the world because she feels glum?

If so, we don’t blame her what with everything she’s seeing going down between her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, 26, and his new lady love Selena Gomez, 24. The pair recently jetted off on a romantic vacation to Italy and the adorable PDA pics of the two enjoying a fabulous trip might be too much to handle.

Bella has been doing her best to keep busy, spending the last week in Paris with her fellow models enjoying fashion week activities. She has even let loose and made some risque fashion choices, like going braless and flaunting her nipples in a completely see-through dress! But if she is upset about the “Starboy” singer hooking up with her 21-year-old sister Gigi Hadid‘s squad member then there is probably very little that will ease her pain other than time. Until then, stay warm Bella!

HollywoodLifers, how do you think Bella is dealing with the blossoming relationship between Selena and The Weeknd? Do you think she is really that hurt? Give us all your thoughts below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.