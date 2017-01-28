Adrienne Bailon Viciously Accused Of Photoshopping & Her Response Is Perfect

Instagram

Adrienne Bailon wants y’all to know she’s the real deal, thank you very much! The singer was accused of photoshopping a pic recently, and she immediately fired back — with an awesome response! Read on to find out what she said.

Adrienne Bailon posted a super sexy photo on her Instagram recently and she was immediately slammed with accusations of embarking on the celeb-favorite “photoshop diet.” In the pic, the 33-year-old is seen clad in black high waisted panties, sports bra and boxing gloves, as she leans against a wire fence. Girlfriend looks majorly Va Va Voom — and that, of course set the haters off, because haters gonna hate hate hate!

Rob Kardashian‘s ex immediately hit back at the detractors though. — and left no man (or woman) standing with her awesome response. “Huh? Why would I try to make my thighs bigger?” She demanded to know. “I’m out here talking about weight loss!” Good point Adreinne! “Lol. Smdh. It is what it is…” she continued. “I have thick thighs. Everything ain’t photoshop lol.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, The Real host recently got hitched to her singer beau, Israel Houghton, 45, and the 33-year-old’s flawless figure was shown off to perfection — in case any of you photoshop haters are still wondering. The two wed in a romantic ceremony set at the Hotel Plaza Athénée in Paris, last Nov. where they said ‘I Do’ in front of their family and friends.

Adrienne looked drop-dead gorgeous in her strapless, embellished gown, which highlighted her curves beautifully. The dress was sexy and chic and we would expect nothing less from the star! The couple got engaged in Aug. 2016, and Adrienne shared the happy news via her Instagram — posting a photo of her to-die-for giant sparker. In the pic, the excited new fiancee is seen holding her left hand up, beautifully manicured nails on full display, with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

And, it seems that Israel really knows how to treat a lady! making the most of their time in the City of Light, just prior to his romantic proposal, Israel took his bride-to-be for a moonlit, champagne fueled yacht trip along the River Seine. Oh la la! Now that’s what you call amore!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Adrienne’s response to the photoshopping claims? Let us know in the comments below!

