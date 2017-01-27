Taylor Swift & Zayn Malik’s ‘IDWLF’ Video: Fans Freak Over Shocking Sexy Scenes

Yowza! Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik are the sexiest they’ve ever been in their new video for ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.’ Fans are completely losing it over their steamy scenes that feature Tay baring her bra and cleavage. We’ve got the wild reactions, right here!

Our minds are officially blown! Taylor Swift, 27, and Zayn Malik, 24, show off their explosive chemistry in the new music video for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” from Fifty Shades Darker. Just like the movie, the vid is total sex on a stick and filled with angsty love drama. We can’t remember ever seeing Taylor get so down and dirty, writhing around on a bed in black undies and garters singing about how crazy she is for a guy. It’s definitely a new image for the pop princess and her fans are loving every second of it!

It’s so crazy that Tay is able to turn on the sensuality when it’s BFF Gigi Hadid‘s boyfriend that she’s getting all hot and bothered over. Zayn is looking so incredibly fine in his dark suit and facial hair, as he broods his way through the video. These two set the absolute perfect tone for a movie as racy as Fifty Shades Darker.

The video was shot earlier in Jan. at London’s historic St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, and it captures the mood and mystique behind the song so perfectly. Fans were completely blown away by how Tay transformed herself into a sultry and sex hungry stunner who flashes her bra and cleavage. It’s a whole new side of America’s Sweetheart and they just can’t get enough of it, because who ever looked at her as a lust object until now? Here’s a sample of how fans are losing their minds over the incredible new video:

ZAYN AND TAYLOR LOOK SO GOOD #IDontWannaLiveForever — zayn (@ZaynZicki) January 27, 2017

#IDontWannaLiveForever@taylorswift13 keep slaying queen youre so hot omf — it's 2017 bitCHESZZZ (@HOTDOGNINAYAL) January 27, 2017

Taylor you had no right

You left me speechless

Who do you think you are #IDontWannaLiveForever — Ayyeee (@taylautie) January 27, 2017

I was shook here i was waiting for that kiss lol #IDontWannaLiveForever pic.twitter.com/31OPngvDgC — Sara Sami (@Sara_samii29) January 27, 2017

#IDontWannaLiveForever well i guess i could just die now @zaynmalik — Ziam (@zjm_ljp) January 27, 2017

taylor swift managed to kill and resurrect me in a time period of 30 minutes @taylornation13 #IDontWannaLiveForever — always shook™ (@Noitspri) January 27, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Taylor and Zayn’s new video? Is it the hottest thing you’ve ever seen from Tay?