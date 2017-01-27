REX/Shutterstock

Mischa Barton had her fans and loved ones worried when she was voluntarily admitted to the hospital on Jan. 26 after reportedly exhibiting ‘strange’ behavior. Now, HollywoodLife.com has caught up with a doctor who explains a few possible reasons behind the beloved actress’ hospitalization! Here’s what we’ve learned.

“It’s a good sign that Mischa Barton, 31, recognized she was in trouble and agreed to go to the hospital voluntarily,” Dr. Theodore Friedman, M.D., Ph.D. at Charles R. Drew University tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively of Mischa’s decision to undergo a mental health evaluation. “She should stay there until she stabilizes and has a plan,” Dr. Friedman suggests, “To deal with her stress and possible depression.”

Yes, stress and depression could be the main contributing factors to Mischa’s hospitalization, according to Dr. Friedman. “Stress, depression, being overwhelmed and not getting enough sleep can all lead to this kind of behavior,” he explains. Mischa has a heartbreaking history of battles with mental health, such as when she had a full-on “breakdown” in 2009, but this still came as a shock to fans.

As we previously knew, police officers, fire and ambulance services went to Mischa’s apartment on Jan. 26. “She was speaking incoherently but agreed to go to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance,” Sgt. Enrique Mandujan at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department told USA TODAY. As Dr. Friedman pointed out, the silver lining is that the actress realized she needed help and was willing to accept it.

Finally, the O.C. star also celebrated her birthday in Los Angeles on Jan. 24 with friends, which could have led to the lack of sleep that Dr. Friedman cites as a possible reason behind her hospitalization. We’ll keep you posted as we hear more.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Mischa was hospitalized because she was overtired or stressed? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.