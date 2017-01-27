John Hurt Dies: 5 Things To Know About The Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ Actor

Courtesy of Warner Bros

John Hurt passed away at the age of 77 on Jan. 27, following a battle with cancer. The Oscar-nominated ‘Harry Potter’ actor created a legacy for himself, tackling all sorts of roles throughout his illustrious career. Here are 5 things to know about him!

1.) John Hurt was suffering with pancreatic cancer.

The prolific British actor sadly passed away at 77-years-old on Jan. 27. He was originally diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015 and, at the time, was optimistic he’d have “a satisfactory outcome.” John’s agent made the devastating announcement about his death.

2.) The actor has over 200 credits to his name.

John’s first major breakout film role was as Richard Rich in A Man for All Seasons in 1966. He won a Golden Globe for his supporting work in Midnight Express, even starring in huge films like Elephant Man and Alien. John also had major roles in the Harry Potter franchise, V for Vendetta, and the Hellboy films, most recently starring alongside Natalie Portman on Jackie.

3.) He was awarded a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II.

John received the honor in 2015 for services to drama in his 40-year career, dubbing him Sir John Hurt. Queen Elizabeth II recognized the star during one of her weekly honors ceremonies at Windsor Castle. He later said his only regret was that his parents were not alive to watch him collect the honor. He posed with his fourth wife, Anwen Rees-Myers, in front of the castle.

4.) John was married four times.

He first married actress Annette Robertson in 1962, but they split two years later. In 1984, John married Donna Peacock, before divorcing in Jan. 1990. Within a few weeks, he married American production assistant Joan Dalton and they eventually had two sons named Alexander “Sasha” John Vincent Hurt and Nicholas “Nick” Hurt. They separated in July 2002. Three years later, he wed advertising film producer Anwen Rees-Meyers.

5.) The star sadly lost one of the loves of his life to a tragedy.

In 1967, he began his longest relationship, with French model Marie-Lise Volpeliere-Pierrot. They were madly in love and planned to get married after 15 years together, however she sadly passed away after getting thrown off a horse. She went into a coma and died later that day.

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite thing about John? Share your thoughts with us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.