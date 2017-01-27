Bambi Benson: 5 Things To Know About The ‘L&HH’ Star Who Was Hospitalized

Courtesy of Instagram

Who is Bambi Benson? — That’s the golden question! The ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ star has become the talk of the internet ever since rumors started that she and fiancee, rapper Lil Scrappy, split! Get to know Bambi with these 5 key things…

Bambi Benson, 30, — Who is she? What does she do? Where is she from? These are just some of the burning questions the internet is dying to know about the Love & Hip Hope Atlanta star! Well, you asked, and we’re here to tell you guys everything you need to know about Bambi!

Before we get started, let us remind you that “The Bam”, as she calls herself, just made waves on the social media after she posted a photo of herself laying in a hospital bed, right after rumors picked up that she and her fiancee, rapper, Lil Scrappy, 33, split up! Bambi didn’t give a reason for her hospitalization, other than the fact that she needed to “take better care” of herself. And, as for those split rumors that claimed Scrappy is a playboy — Well, we’ll clear all of that up for you. So, check out all of the details about Bambi, below!

1. Bambi’s real name is Adizia Benson.

“Bambi” was apparently a common nickname from her friends, and it eventually just stuck. And, her friends should have nicknamed her “Bambi with the brains”, because she reportedly graduated college with a double major in broadcasting and journalism!

2. She’s CA native and has a brother.

Bambi is originally from Compton, CA. Not much has been disclosed about her family, but she does have a brother. She tweeted Jan. 8, 2017, that her brother “has been locked up [for] 21 years.” Bambi didn’t mention his name.

Happy new year 🎊 🎆 @adizthebam finna go turn up right quick love y'all and be safe pray for the kids Bd the people we lost I forgot what last year A photo posted by Lil Scrappy (@reallilscrappy) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:06pm PST

3. Bambi is engaged to rapper, Lil Scrappy.

After some messing around, as he would say, Lil Scrappy finally wanted to show Bambi and her friends and family, that he was a one-woman-man. So, in May 2016, he put a HUGE ring on it! He proposed to Bambi, and the couple has been engaged ever since. Back in Aug. 2016, she and the rapper weren’t in the planning stages, but she did admit to VH1, that they were thinking about tying the knot in July 2017.

However, Bambi and Scrappy’s relationship has been surrounded by split rumors ever since a Dec. 22, 2016, report claimed that they ended things after Bambi supposedly told him to knock it off with his playboy lifestyle. Scrappy was flirting with an unidentified blonde woman, when he was reportedly spotted leaving a Miami strip club on Dec. 20, 2016. But, while the couple’s relationship may be a bit rocky right now, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Bambi and Scrappy aren’t over just yet. You can get that scoop, right here.

4. She’s a successful business woman!

Bambi’s in the beauty business and it’s booming! She is the CEO of a successful, luxury hair extension line called, Shimmer Elite Extensions, which she started in April 2015. She’s a self-proclaimed “weave connoisseur” and is very “hands on” with her company. Wow!

#lapearlcurl @shimmereliteextensions ✨✨ this hair has been straightened, colored and everything else and still going strong 💪🏾 A photo posted by ✨The Bam✨ (@adizthebam) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:25am PST

5. Bambi was on another reality show before Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, and she’s got ties to some high profile players in the music industry…

Before her L&HH debut, Bambi was a star on Basketball Wives LA. It probably wasn’t a coincidence she was on the basketball show since she apparently loves the sport. Bambi was reportedly a pretty good baller back in her school days. She jumped shows in 2013, and hasn’t looked back since.

And, get this — Bambi has apparently flaunted her assets in multiple music videos for A-list artists including, Jamie Foxx, 49, 50 Cent, 41, Lil Wayne, 34, and more! She’s also been known to spit a few bars in her day, and she can apparently sing. Looks like Bambi’s a jack of all trades!

