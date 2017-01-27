‘The Walking Dead’s Whisperers: What You Need To Know About The Creepy New Group

Rumor has it The Whisperers are coming to ‘The Walking Dead’, and if you haven’t read the comic books you probably have no idea what that means. Don’t worry, HollywoodLife.com has you covered!

Does Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) have more than just Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to worry about when The Walking Dead returns on Sunday, February 12? After Norman Reedus posted a picture with what mans fans believe to be The Whisperers on Instagram, speculation began that they would be arriving sooner than expected. But if you’re not familiar with the comics, don’t worry — we’re about to explain who they are!

1.) They Wear The Skin Of Walkers & It’s Pretty Gross

Yes, you read that correctly — The Whisperers disguise themselves by wearing face masks made out of the skin of walkers they’ve killed. They do this in an attempt to hide among the dead, and it doesn’t help that it also makes them super, super creepy to the rest of the survivors.

2.) They Aren’t Called The Whisperers For Nothing

In the comics, The Whisperers actually whisper — to the dead. It’s their way of communicating with the walkers, and also a way to get them to move in whatever direction they want to go while being disguised by the horde.

3.) Carl Falls For A Whisperer

Forever refusing to stay in the house and out of trouble, Carl, of course, gets himself over involved with a Whisperer who is taken hostage inside The Hilltop. In the comics, Carl bonds with 16-year-old Lydia once she is imprisoned, and this leads him to convince Maggie to release her. It’s unclear how this can or will effect Carl’s relationship with Enid (Katelyn Nacon), since The Walking Dead has a habit of twisting things from page to screen in order to make them work.

4.) Rick Goes To War With The Whisperers

In issues 157 to 162, The Whisperers and Alexandria go head-to-head and, not surprisingly, it’s all Negan’s fault. Negan goes missing and returns with the head of Alpha, the leader of The Whisperers, which leads to a massive attack on both Alexandria and The Hilltop.

5.) The Whisperers Kill Father Gabriel

This is a major bummer if the show follows the comics, because that means Father Gabriel’s (Seth Gilliam) death is on it’s way. He’s the first person inside Alexandria that The Whisperers take out upon their arrival for the war, and it’s nothing like the dream death scene Seth said he wanted for Gabriel onboard Fan2Sea Cruise on Thursday, January 19. You can read about THAT by clicking HERE!

