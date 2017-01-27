Miss Universe 2016 — When, Where & How To Watch The Glamorous Competition

REX/Shutterstock

Grab your closest girlfriends and gather around the TV! With Miss Universe 2016 just days away, we’ve rounded up all the need-to-know info to make sure your viewing party runs smoothly. Read on to see when, where, and how to watch the epic event!

Alright ladies, now is the time to text your BFFs to tell them about the 2016 Miss Universe viewing party you’re hosting at your apartment! Exploding with endless beauty and fashion, this contest is probably the most girly event of the year — so leave the boyfriends at home. Here’s everything you need to know. Have the girlfriends arrive at 6:30 because the show goes down at 7PM ET on Jan. 29. It’s predicted to run until 10PM ET. East-Coasters have the epic advantage of watching LIVE on FOX.

Returning as lead host this year is the incredible Steve Harvey. If you didn’t watch the show last year, he’s the guy who runs Family Feud and his self-titled talk show. But if you DID tune in, there’s no way you’ll be able to forget how the crowning went down. Steve accidentally announced Miss Columbia (Ariadna Gutiérrez) as Miss Universe, but the card actually said Miss Philippines (Pia Wurtzbach). Maybe that’s why they brought on Ashley Graham to co-host this time.

Ashley has done a lot of modeling and she’s a role model to women everywhere — plus-sized or not! She’s perfect for the job because she’s REAL and embraces her flaws. The curvaceous model isn’t shamed of her “lumps,” and even flaunted her cellulite in a ferocious leopard bikini as the lounged on the beach in the Philippines. That’s where the 2016 Miss Universe contest is going down. Speaking of swimsuits, the preliminary competition has already come and gone, so check out our swimsuit gallery of all the beautiful women walking the runway.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to tune in on Jan. 29 to watch Miss Universe? Share your excitement with us!

