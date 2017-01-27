March For Life: 5 Things To Know About The Pro-Life Event

REX/Shutterstock

The March For Life is happening today, Jan. 27, in Washington, D.C., and it’s when people protest the ‘Roe v. Wade’ decision, which made abortion legal. Here’s everything you need to know about the pro-life event.

Here are five things to know about the March For Life.

1. It has been held annually since 1974.

The anti-abortion march has taken place in our nation’s capital since the Supreme Court ruled abortion legal in 1974. “The March for Life began in Washington, DC, as a small demonstration and rapidly grew to be the largest pro-life event in the world,” according to the official website. “The mission of the March for Life is to provide all Americans with a place to testify to the beauty of life and the dignity of each human person.”

2. The goal of the march is to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Doing so would reduce every woman’s access to abortion.

3. Vice President Mike Pence is totally on board.

As we know, Mike Pence is a strong opponent of abortion, and he will reportedly speak at the march. “Honored to meet with Pro-Life leaders in my office tonight. Just told them I look forward to addressing National @March_for_Life on Friday,” he tweeted.

Honored to meet with Pro-Life leaders in my office tonight. Just told them I look forward to addressing National @March_for_Life on Friday. pic.twitter.com/vLSO9TOXKY — Vice President Pence (@VP) January 26, 2017

President Donald Trump also acknowledged the march in a speech on Jan. 26.

4. Today’s march will kick off at the Washington Monument at around 12:00 PM EST.

Marchers will gather at the corner of 15th Street and Constitution Ave, according to the official site, and addresses will be made at noon. Security screenings will start at 9:00 AM, and the march itself will begin at approximately 1:00 PM.

5. Various senators and prominent figures are expected to speak at the event.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Rep. Chris Smith, R-New Jersey, Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, and Cardinal Timothy Dolan are scheduled to speak, per the website, as well as the Baltimore Ravens’ Benjamin Watson, Kellyanne Conway and VP Pence.

HollywoodLifers, do you support this event? Tell us where you stand.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.