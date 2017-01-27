Chinese New Year: 5 Things To Know About The Year Of The Rooster

REX/Shutterstock

Cock-a-doodle-doo! The first day of the Chinese New Year is Jan. 28, kicking off the Year of the Rooster! Each year is characterized by one of 12 animals which appear on the Chinese zodiac. Not familiar with the holiday? Learn five fun facts here!

1.) 2017 has been marked as the Year of the Rooster.

This year, the first day of the Chinese New Year falls Jan. 28, which will initiate the Year of the Rooster. Celebratory events, including parades and fancy dinners, will go on for nearly two weeks. People come together to wish each other longevity, bliss and prosperity! The holiday is also often referred to as the Lunar New Year.

2.) The Rooster is the tenth animal in the zodiac cycle.

The Chinese New Year is characterized by one of 12 animals which appear in the Chinese zodiac. Depending on your birthday, you’re either a rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog or a pig. If you’re a rooster, you’d be born in the years 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 or 2029.

3.) It’s all about staying calm and cool this year, Roosters.

“The Fire Rooster is practical and loves to plan, so we’re going to see a more calculated approach to things, as long as the people in power keep their hot and fiery emotions in check,” Ancient Chinese philosophy and medicine expert Nicholas Haines tells Express.co.uk. “It’s all about keeping cool, calm and calculated.”

4.) Each year is associated with one of five elements.

It ranges from gold (metal), wood, water, fire or Earth. The element, combined with the zodiac animal, sets the astrology for the year, according to Chinese astrology. This year is a fire year, and so those born in 2017 are Fire Roosters. The last Fire Rooster Year was 1957.

5.) There’s several stars born under the Rooster sign!

Famous Roosters including Beyoncé, Bob Marley, Michelle Pfeiffer, Serena Williams and Britney Spears.

HollywoodLifers, how will you be celebrating the Chinese New Year? Let us know!