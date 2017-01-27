Wet Seal Abruptly Closes All Its Stores Out Of Nowhere & Shoppers Are Devastated

AP Images

This is tragic! The clothing store Wet Seal is closing all it’s stores and Twitter is not happy about it. See the angry reactions here!

This is sad news for shoppers everywhere. The retail store Wet Seal is closing the last remaining 171 stores around the country, according to Business Insider. The store was a former teen clothing staple, but foot traffic has just not stayed up in recent years and Wet Seal had already closed 338 stores back in Jan. 2015.

Well, as another clothing classic bits the dust, people took to Twitter in outrage that the beloved store was closing its’ doors. “The Limited, American Apparel, and now Wet Seal?” one Twitter user wrote, “90s fashion is truly dead.” Another user could not believe that Wet Seal would no longer be in existence and tweeted, “I was mad that wet seal in Sandhills was closing until I found out that ALL WET SEALS ARE CLOSING AND NOW IM LIVID.” Yikes! One shopper wanted to get her last buy in at Wet Seal’s website and stock up on her favorites before they’re gone. “About to go spend $17393739337 dollars online at wet seal before it’s gone,” she wrote. We feel you!

The Limited, American Apparel, and now Wet Seal? 90s fashion is truly dead. #wetseal — Caitlyn Jones (@CaitlynJonesTV) January 27, 2017

I was mad that wet seal in Sandhills was closing until I found out that ALL WET SEALS ARE CLOSING AND NOW IM LIVID — Randi Ray (@omgitsrandi7) January 26, 2017

About to go spend $17393739337 dollars online at wet seal before it's gone 😩😩 — Jasmine Brown (@JasMeannnn) January 27, 2017

While some were positively heartbroken at the news like this user, “Over half my closet is from Wet Seal and now it’s closing and that is my go to store and my heart has never been so hurt,” others were surprised it had lasted so long. “The most shocking part of the Wet Seal closing is finding out this didn’t happen 15 years ago,” someone posted. Shoppers are struggling to find new places to buy their clothes after the shocking news. “Wet Seal is closing and that’s the worst news I’ve gotten,” one tweet read, “I don’t even know where I’m going to shop now.”

Over half of my closet is from @wetseal and now it's closing and that is my go to store and my heart has never been so hurt. 😩😩😩😩💔 — Jaz✌️ (@Yoo_Narry) January 27, 2017

The most shocking part of the #WetSeal closings is finding out this didn't happen 15 years ago. — Michael Kelly (@mikalkel) January 27, 2017

RIP WETSEAL ITS SO SAD TO HEAR THAT YALL ARE OFFICIALLY CLOSING — Single Queen (@gagedeloach) January 21, 2017

Wet Seal is closing and that's the worst news I've gotten 😞 I don't even know where I'm going to shop now — Ashley wanek (@ashleywanek_) January 27, 2017

ALL WETSEAL'S are closing my life is over — alexis (@xoxoalexisxoxoo) January 26, 2017

