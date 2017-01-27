Winter X Games Aspen 2017 Day 2 Live Stream: Watch All The Skiing & Snowboarding

REX/Shutterstock

Radical. Day 2 of the 2017 Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado will be going off on Jan. 27th at 3pm EST and is packed with powder filled events. Sebastien Toutant, will be blasting in the Snowboard Big Air Final while Gus Kenworthy will be hucking in the Ski Superpipe finals. Catch every air online here.

Kyle Mack, 19, is the lone American battling out the international crowd of insanely gnarly snowboarders during the Snowboard Big Air Finals on day 2 of the 2017 Winter X Games in Aspen. Kyle, the kid from Detroit, Michigan, a place known more for their cars than their pro snowboarders, will be facing Sebastien Toutant, 24, of Canada, Marcus Kleveland, 17, from Norway and Yuki Kadono, 20, reigning from Japan among a field of eight shredders from 5 countries all north of the equator. This should be a sweet contest you will not want to miss so WATCH DAY 2 OF THE WINTER X GAMES ASPEN ONLINE HERE.

The snowboarders will not be the only ones hucking for bucks on day 2 of the Aspen X Games. Events also featured include: Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifying, Snow BikeCross Final, Women’s Ski SuperPipe Final and Men’s Ski SuperPipe Final. So, yeah, those are all pretty killer events to keep every snow-fan satisfied all day long.

Besides the Snowboard Big Air Finals, the Snowboarding Slopestyle Qualifying will also be a great event to watch. Rippers including: Brandon Davis, Max Parrot and Tyler Nicholson will be doing everything they can to impress the judges enough to advance to the finals which will be held on Jan. 29th, the fourth and final day of X Games Aspen competition. The one X Games record-setting pro missing from this gnarly action is snowboarder Shaun White, 30, who is making his return to the games after taking 2016 off but will only be competing in the Superpipe.

HollywoodLifers, do you have a favorite event on day 2’s crazy schedule of action? Who will you be rooting for to win in the snowboarding Big Air Finals? Let us know what has you most pumped in these sick X Games!

