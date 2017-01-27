Rafael Nadal Vs. Grigor Dimitrov Live Stream: Watch The Australian Open Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Look out, everyone! Rafael Nadal is back, as the ‘King of Clay’ has made it to the semifinals of the Australian Open. Rafa will challenge Grigor Dimitrov on Jan. 27 for a shot at the finals, so tune in to catch every thrilling second!

Admittedly, the 2017 Australian Open hasn’t been the smoothest ride for Rafael Nadal, 30. It took him five sets to put away Alexander Zverev, 19, but after that, he continued to march towards the semifinals. Grigor Dimitrov, 25, now awaits “The King Of Clay” in his court, and the winner of this match will compete for the Australian Open championship. The match is set for 3:30 AM ET, so make sure you see every serve, volley and backhanded smash!

Tennis fanatics staying up late (or getting up early) to see this game can watch online via ESPN’s official live stream (after they enter in their cable info.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH RAFAEL NADAL VS. GRIGOR DIMITROV LIVE STREAM

Rafael is on a quest, as he hopes to become the first player in the Open area – and only the third man in history – to win each of the four Grand Slam titles twice, according to the BBC. If he manages to win this tournament, he’ll join Roy Emerson and Rod Laver as the only three men to pull off this feat in tennis history. While Rafa is the favorite going into the game, he’s not letting himself overlook Grigor.

“I think I am not a very arrogant person so I always have doubts,” Rafael said. “Even when I was winning I had doubts and even more so when I had injuries. But doubts make you work harder. I have had a great career but I had some tough moments so that makes me enjoy moments like this even more.”

It’s been three years since Rafa reached a Grand Slam semi, being the French Open in 2014. A wrist injury in 2016 led many to think that he was finished, but Rafa has roared back to be a serious competitor. Many expected to see him challenge Roger Federer, 35, for the Australian Open championship. Can he do it?

HollywoodLifers, do you want to see Rafael win the Australian Open? Do you think he’s going to win more Grand Slam tournaments in 2017?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.