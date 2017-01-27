March For Life Live Stream: Watch Anti-Abortion Supporters Storm Washington D.C.

The March For Life is happening today, Jan. 27, and Vice President Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway will each address the thousands of pro-life supporters. You can watch a live stream of the anti-abortion event taking place in Washington, D.C. right here.

You can watch a live stream of the March For Life, which is taking place in our nation’s capital, above. Today’s proceedings kicked off at the Washington Monument at around 12:00 PM EST.

Crowd is getting excited! #marchforlife #whywemarch #prolife A video posted by March For Life (@marchforlife) on Jan 27, 2017 at 7:32am PST

The March For Life is an anti-abortion event that has been held every year since 1974, after the Roe v. Wade ruling legalized abortion in 1973. The goal of the march is to overturn the ruling, and doing so would limit or restrict every American woman’s access to the procedure.

Vice President Mike Pence is anti-abortion, and he is the first VP to rally alongside pro-life marchers and speak at the event. “Life is winning again in America,” he told the crowd. President Donald Trump also tweeted in support of Pence ahead of the march:

.@VP Mike Pence will be speaking at today's #MarchForLife — You have our full support! https://t.co/1jb53SEGV4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

