‘The Vampire Diaries’: Kayla Ewell Spotted On Set — Is Vicki Returning?

It looks like Tyler Lockwood’s not the only one back on ‘The Vampire Diaries.’ Kayla Ewell, who played Vicki Donovan in season one, was on set on Jan. 26, along with Kat Graham and Paul Wesley. So, is Matt’s sister back?

In multiple photos from set, Kayla Ewell was spotted wearing a long brown sweater, coming out of a trailer. Fans in the area also saw her, as you see above, wearing the same outfit. “So nice to meet you @real_kaylaewell , you were a true sweetheart , thank you 💗,” the fan wrote on Twitter.

We have to note that she’s rocking long hair, just like Vicki Donovan’s was. We know that in real life, Kayla rocks short hair — according to her Instagram, so it would make sense that she’s wearing extensions for the role! However, while they are currently filming the finale of the show, Vicki may have been on set for a while now; according to her IMDB, she’ll actually appear in tonight’s episode. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to The CW for comment.

Of course, we know that The Vampire Diaries team always had a hard time letting Vicki go — while she was turned into a vampire then killed off at the end of season one, she did appear as a ghost multiple times throughout the first three seasons. “Kayla was so much a part of the Vampire Diaries family in the beginning and we missed her terribly,” Julie Plec told our sister site, TVLine in 2011 after she briefly returned on the season two finale. Her last appearance was in season five, when Matt saw her on the other side.

It would make sense, should she return on this week’s episode. We know that Michael Trevino will appear as Tyler Lockwood, as well as Marguerite MacIntyre as Sheriff Forbes, even though they were both previously killed off. Here’s the official description of tonight’s episode: Sybil enacts revenge on Damon by putting him in a catatonic state. Caroline and Bonnie enter Damon’s mind and run into familiar faces from the past, only to discover Stefan is the key to Damon’s fate. It’s a race against time for the bell as both Sybil and her sister Seline jockey for its control.

HollywoodLifers, do you hope Vicki will appear again? Let us know!

