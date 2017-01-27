‘Vampire Diaries’: Elena & Stefan Reunite In First Look At Nina Dobrev On Set

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s coming full circle! Fans were treated to the first peek at Nina Dobrev on the set of ‘Vampire Diaries’ on Jan. 27, and it’s everything we dreamed of! In the sweet photo, Elena and Stefan enjoy a friendly reunion. Keep reading for EXCLUSIVE details!

She’s back! Nina Dobrev, 28, is officially back on set with her Vampire Diaries co-stars, making dreams come true everywhere. The actress, who portrays Elena Gilbert on the hit TV series, posed alongside Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) in an epic reunion photo shared to social media on Jan. 27. Kevin Williamson, the screenwriter and producer, shared the heartwarming snap, showing Nina dressed in a stunning white less dress. Fans have already begun speculating that her character will get married to Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) on the series finale!

The finale of The Vampire Diaries has officially started filming and Instagram has been chock-full with photos of “last” moments and it’s a lot of nostalgia to handle. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the characters, especially after a warlock put Elena in a supernatural coma during the season 6 finale. Elena’s life is connected to Bonnie Bennett’s (Kat Graham) and she won’t wake up until her friend dies, so we don’t know what to expect! Damon’s been without his love for two seasons, so he’s likely eagerly anticipating the first moment he’ll lock eyes with her again.

Nina already confirmed that she’s returning to the show, making the announcement via Instagram on Jan. 26. As far as what to expect, “She’s nervous, excited and expects the unknown for her time filming the finale,” a source close to the star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is comparing it to a high school reunion where you see people you haven’t seen in a while, people you still stay in touch with and people you don’t want to see but you get through it because she is professional and wants to give the fans one last hoorah.” We can hardly wait!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to tune into the final season of The Vampire Diaries? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.