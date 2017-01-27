NBC Canceling Third Hour Of ‘Today’ For New Megyn Kelly Show? — Shocking Report

REX/Shutterstock

It sounds like the ‘Today’ show may be changing around its lineup, and possibly cutting out an entire hour. Megyn Kelly’s joining NBC in the Fall and according to a new report, she will be moving into one of the spots currently taken up by ‘Today.’ So, which show will be ending?

NBC’s third hour of Today will be canceled and replaced with Megyn Kelly‘s new show, a new report on PageSix claims. She’ll either take the 9AM hour from Al Roker and Tamron Hall or will replace Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford‘s 10AM hour, a source told PageSix. However, if she takes the 10AM slot, Kathie Lee and Hoda will move to 9AM. So, that means Al and Tamron’s “Today’s Take” hour will be cut.

Tamron will leave the network when her contract’s up next month, the site claims, while Al will stay put. Oddly enough, on Thursday morning, Al tweeted about the third hour, writing “Congrats to our #TODAYsTake @TODAYshow 9am producers for producing the #1 morning show 7 weeks in a row!! @tamronhall and I are very blessed.”

“Everyone has been left in the dark and no one knows why there’s such a disruption when shows are doing so well across the board,” a source told PageSix. “People are pissed. The third hour was beating every syndicated show across the board. They were in over their head and bit off more than they can chew when they hired Megyn.”

In January, Megyn announced that she’d be leaving Fox News after 12 years there, where she hosted the network’s top-rated show, The Kelly File. Her contract reportedly includes that she will have a daytime news program, a Sunday newscast as well as continuing to be a newscaster for political coverage on the network.

