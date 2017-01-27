T.I. Sends Tiny ‘Sexually Graphic’ Note & Alcohol To Cheer Her Up Amid Divorce Drama

REX/Shutterstock

Gifts make everyone feel better, right? Amidst their divorce drama, rapper T.I. sent his on-again, off-again lady Tiny, a ‘sexually graphic’ note & a bottle of Crowne Royal. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details, here!

Everyone loves presents! It’s obvious that T.I., 36, and his wife, Tiny, 41, have been going through some problems in their relationship recently, but now seems like the rapper is trying to make up for it. To make his girl feel better, TIP decided to send Tiny some Crowne Royal along with a little sexy note. Ooh la la!

“T.I.’s a fool. He saw Tiny being all emotional telling him to come back to her on the Gram the other day and that made him weak. He wanted to cheer her up on the spot but couldn’t because he was touring,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He got to thinking what would make her happy and the first thing that came to mind was what made Foxy Brown happy in her song ‘Get Me Home’ and he did just that.”

T.I. “sent Tiny a bottle Crowne Royal with a note attached and wrote some of the same sh** Foxy said but was more T.I. and sexually graphic,” the source continued. “He ended his note saying that when his tour is all said and done he’s got major plans for her and that he’s gotta get home to her and fast! He has no doubt that will her in the mood and cheer her up.” Sounds like things might be looking up for the couple.

We love how determined T.I. is! The “Whatever You Like” singer is trying to do whatever it takes to make his lady happy. The rapper is taking Tiny to the Super Bowl with their children to try to patch things up. TIP even made a promise to his sons that he would never upset their mother again. Aww! It seems that every day the hip-hop star is trying something new to get back into the good graces of his love.



