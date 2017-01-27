Selena Gomez Cuddles Up To The Weeknd On Romantic Date In Italy — See Pic

Courtesy of Twitter

A new Selena Gomez/The Weeknd PDA pic has surfaced! The couple is currently vacationing in Italy, and one eagle-eyed fan managed to snap a photo of them at a museum in Florence on Jan. 27. This pic is TOO cute, you guys!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, were all over each other when they hit up the Uffizi Museum in Florence, Italy on Jan. 27! The lovebirds looked to be getting a private tour, and as they gazed at one piece, she had her arm draped around his neck — and they’re holding hands!

While Sel is gazing at the artwork, The Weeknd seems to be intently listening to the tour guide, but there’s no mistaking the fact that their hands are all over each other. The “Starboy” singer kept things fairly casual for the date, wearing dark jeans, sneakers and a jacket, but Sel was all glammed up in a long dress, coat and heels.

Fans first spotted the hot new couple in Florence earlier in the day. Cameras caught them walking out of a building in Piazza della Signoria, although they quickly got into a car and were walking at a distance from one another at the time. Still, going all the way to Italy together is clearly a big step, especially since these two have only been together for a few weeks!

After reconnecting at the American Music Awards in November, Selena and The Weeknd were first seen out in Santa Monica on Jan. 10. Since then, they’ve managed to mostly avoid being photographed together during their nights out, although on Jan. 25, paparazzi caught them leaving Dave & Buster’s after a fun night out with friends. How cute are they?!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and The Weeknd will last as a couple? What do you think of their relationship?

