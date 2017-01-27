The Weeknd Had Selena Gomez ‘In The Back Of His Mind’ Since First Meeting In 2015

REX/Shutterstock

Well, well well, The Weeknd has kept a special place in the back of his mind for Miss. Selena Gomez ever since they first met at the VS Fashion Show in 2015! But, wait a minute — He was dating Bella Hadid at the time! So, you’re going to want to hear the EXCLUSIVE scoop on this…

Uh-oh, The Weeknd [aka, Abel Tesfaye], 26, may have some explaining to do. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that the singer “always had Selena [Gomez, 24] in the back of his mind,” ever since they met at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show [Nov. 10, 2015] where they both performed. There’s only one problem with this pretty picture… The Weeknd was a taken man at the time! He was in a steamy relationship with Bella Hadid, 20, remember?

After their meeting, where we learned that “sparks” flew, Sel and The Weeknd took their chemistry to the next level a year later. That was obviously a strong spark… They “exchanged phone numbers at the American Music Awards [Nov. 20, 2016],” which happened to be right after he and Bella split [Nov. 10, 2016]. And, the rest is history from there, because our source says, Sel and The Weeknd “have been together ever since.” OMG!

While their whirlwind romance may have came as a shock to some, our source reveals that “it was inevitable!”, adding that “Once The Weeknd and Bella split, he wanted to take Selena out.” Wow, he wasted no time. Well, 10 days…

The two artists took the stage at the VS Fashion Show in 2015, and we also learned that The Weeknd was just smitten with Sel at the event and thought she was “cute” even though he was taken. And, it was a pretty bold thought by Abel since Bella’s older sister, Gigi Hadid, 21, was walking in the show that year! Although they were still in a relationship, The Weeknd and Bella “were kind of on and off and having problems,” when he first set his eyes on Sel. Yikes.

Sel and The Weeknd were first spotted on a date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Jan. 10. They didn’t hold back in front of the paps when they were photographed all over each other, AND they were kissing! After they set the internet on fire, The Weeknd jetted off to New York, where he was spotted at the same concert as his ex, Bella, so fans questioned his intentions with Sel.

However, the last thing that random run-in was, was a romantic reconciliation, because, in the blink of an eye he was right back in LA with Selena just days later! The lovebirds were photographed together again on Jan. 25, while holding hands outside a Dave & Buster’s. Oh, young love.

