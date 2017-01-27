Jasper’s back! He shows up at the foot of Harper Day’s bed ready to make a deal with her to save Eleanor in this sneak peek of the Jan. 29 episode of ‘The Royals.’ Will Harper take what Jasper has to offer, or will he lose Eleanor forever?

Harper wakes up and Jasper is sitting right by her bed. She immediately tries to make a move. “Well, do I at least get breakfast in bed?” she purrs. Girl, BYE! Jasper shuts her down quickly. “No,” he says. “Let’s talk about Dubai.”

Harper claims she’s not afraid of her past, which included running drugs for a powerful sheikh, but you can tell she is. She’s got a kid, and Jasper knows her son is her weakness. Harper grabs her phone to call the police, but Jasper stops her before she goes any further.

“Are you enjoying yourself?” she asks. “I was,” Jasper says matter-of-factly. “Until you moved into my past and cost me everything I cared about. So put your phone down, and for once in your stubborn, reckless life, shut your mouth and listen.”

He tells her that she’s going to bury the story about Eleanor’s relationship with him, and he’ll give her a juicy story in exchange. Harper wonders why Jasper is even willing to help her after what she did to him.

“Sometimes I wish I could just go back and wipe my past,” he tells her. “Start over. Well, if I can’t have that change maybe you can.”

Aw! Jasper, it’s going to be OK! You’ll find a way to get Eleanor back. Jaspenor is far from over! But seriously, where’d you go last week? The Royals airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!

