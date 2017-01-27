Brace yourselves, Stydia fans. An epic Stiles and Lydia moment is going down on the Jan. 31 episode of ‘Teen Wolf.’ Lydia remembering Stiles and her love for him actually opens the rift so he can get back to Beacon Hills! Will Lydia be able to save him from the Wild Hunt?

Stiles starts running toward the rift after Lydia’s emotional confession in this Teen Wolf preview. The rift opens up, and it looks absolutely terrifying. He hears Lydia’s words and continues to walk toward the rift. Lydia’s voice repeats over and over again, “When I kissed you…”

This is Stiles’ chance. His chance to escape. The rift tries to push him back, but he doesn’t turn around. “Stiles, don’t stop!” Lydia calls out. “Keep going! I can see you, Stiles! Don’t stop.” Lydia is reaching out for him on the other side!

Stydia fans, it’s finally happening. After six seasons of waiting, we’re finally getting the Stydia moments we deserve. Lydia finally remembered her love for Stiles in the last episode and that he told her he loved her before he was taken by the Ghost Riders. She also remembered that she never said it back. Will she finally tell Stiles that she loves him in the midseason finale?!

We know that Stiles makes it back to the pack because of an episode promo. Scott, Malia, Liam, Lydia, Stiles, and the rest of the pack have to band together to try and stop Mr. Douglas and the Wild Hunt once and for all. With Dylan O’Brien’s status in 6B, due to the filming schedules of his movies, up in the air, will Stiles make it out alive?

Teen Wolf airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Stiles is going to stick around? Do you think Stiles and Lydia will finally get together? Let us know!