Taylor Swift is all of us! She fangirls over her ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ co-star Zayn Malik in a behind-the-scenes video from Jan. 27, revealing why she loves working with him so much. WATCH the new interview right here!

Taylor Swift, 27, and Zayn Malik, 23, are totally BFFs and we want in! “I’ve known Zayn for a really long time. I think his voice is one that is really rare,” Tay shares in a new interview with UK radio station Capital FM. “I think he’s really special and wonderful,” she adds. “It’s really, really amazing to get to work together.” Well, they certainly make beautiful music together, and we’re totally obsessed with the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” video! WATCH Taylor’s interview above.

TSwift doesn’t just love Zayn for his musical talent, though. “It’s amazing when you get to work with people who you hang out with, because the question of, ‘Will we get along?’ is already answered,” she continues in the behind-the-scenes clip. “It’s like, yeah, we’ll get along, it’s Zayn, we hang out! Like, it’s fine.” Adorable!

Later in the video, we see Tay and Zayn hanging out on set, and Zayn hints that they got to try some of the champagne that Taylor pours in one of the scenes. “We finally got to have our first glass together. It was very good,” he laughs. “We get to celebrate!” Taylor adds. Friendship goals much?

Anyway, if you haven’t watched “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” yet, don’t waste another moment. The video is super intense, and it might just be the sexiest one we’ve ever seen from Taylor! We’ll definitely be replaying it all weekend long.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Taylor fangirling over Zayn? Tell us if you like the new video!